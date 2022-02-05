Antigua Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final

The two most deserving teams of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, England Under and India Under 19 will fight with each other for the last time in the final. The much-anticipated game of cricket will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on February 5, Saturday.

England recorded a victory against Afghanistan Under 19 in the semi-final by 15 runs. The team posted a good score of 231 runs on the board with impressive performances by Geroge Thomas and George Bell. Chasing the total, the opposition were restricted at 215 as Rehan Ahmed picked up a four-wicket haul.

India Under 19, on the other hand, outclassed Australia in the semi-final. Skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rashid scripted victory for the Men in Blue by smacking 110 and 94 runs respectively.

>Weather Forecast

Rain can interrupt the final between England Under 19 and Australia Under 19. The weather forecast predicts rain showers for Saturday, February 05 while the precipitation chances are 50 percent. The temperature can hover around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity and wind speed at 73 percent and 16 km/h respectively.

>Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium can be considered as a blanched surface as it has something to offer to both the batters and bowlers. The stadium has a quick outfield and thus the players will get good value for their shots. The average score in a 50-over game is 239 runs. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred choice for both teams.

>England Under 19 (IND-U19) vs India Under 19 (AU-U19) probable playing XIs

>England Under 19 Predicted Playing XI: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

>India Under 19 Predicted Playing XI: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

