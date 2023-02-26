Home » Cricket Home » News » Anushka Sharma Shares Workout Selfie Before Enjoying Indore's Special 'Poha Jalebi'

Anushka Sharma Shares Workout Selfie Before Enjoying Indore's Special 'Poha Jalebi'

Anushka Sharma enjoyed 'Poha Jalebi' in Indore ahead of the third Test between India and Australia

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 18:27 IST

Indore, India

Anushka Sharma enjoys Poha Jalebi in Indore (Anushka Sharma Instagram)
Anushka Sharma enjoys Poha Jalebi in Indore (Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time in Indore, Madhya Pradesh ahead of the third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

With Indore’s Holkar Stadium set to host the third match of the series, which the home side are leading 2-0, Anushka seems to have accompanied her husband Virat Kohli to the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, the Bollywood actress shared a picture of herself as she sweated it out before going out for a meal.

Also, it was no ordinary meal, the city of Indore is known for its special ‘Poha Jalebi’ which is a staple breakfast in central India. Anushka also decided to gorge on the speciality of Indore, but first, she decided to burn some calories.

In a mirror selfie shared by the Chakda ‘Xpress actress, she can be seen grinning, perhaps at the thought of ‘Poha Jalebi’.

Anushka Sharma shares a selfie of her workout before enjoying Poha Jalebi

Anushka is currently shooting for her much-awaited project ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ which will be the biopic of legendary Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Meanwhile, Team India have dominated Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy so far, and the six-wicket win in Delhi earlier sealed a fourth consecutive occasion when India retained the coveted trophy.

The third Test meanwhile will take place in Indore’s Holkar Stadium, from March 1-5, earlier, the match was scheduled to take place in Dharamsala but due to some renovation work at the outfield, it wasn’t ready to host an international match.

Thus, the match was shifted to Indore, where India have a dominant record. Rohit Sharma’s men need a win to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23, which will take place in June, at the Oval.

