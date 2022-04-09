'Any Time Spent With Friends is Like Paradise': Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Road Trip With Mumbai Indians Support Staff

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a video with his Mumbai Indians coaching mates where he is enjoying the road trip with them. Tendulkar, who is Mumbai Indians’ mentor, is spending time in a bio-secure bubble with the team for the ongoing season of IPL. Tendulkar shared a video starring himself, Zaheer Khan, Kiran More and Rahul Sanghvi with UK’s popular band Coldplay’s song ‘Paradise’ as the background score.

“Any time spent with friends is like PARADISE! #friends #roadtrip #onefamily," Tendulkar captioned the video.

In the clip, Tendulkar was sitting alongside More while Sanghvi was spotted sleeping in the backseat.

The batting great has been spending time with Mumbai Indians youngsters Tilak Varma, Dewald Brewis and Aryan Juyal in the training sessions, offering them advice on how to play different strokes, footwork, batting stance, among others. Tendulkar had joined the team a few days back after undergoing the mandatory quarantine period.

Earlier, ahead of MI’s match against Rajasthan Royals, Tendulkar posted a video of another road trip with the MI coaching staff where he was listening to a Marathi folk song.

He was accompanied by Kiran More, former India selector and wicket-keeper. In the video, both of them can be seen grooving to the folk song. “Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song, wrote Sachin."

Mumbai Indians are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.

MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. He has managed 41, 10 and 3 in the first three games.

