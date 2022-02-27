'Anything He Touches Turns to Gold': Kaif Lauds Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Says 'Every move, a Masterstroke'

Rohit Sharma’s journey as Team India’s full skipper has begun superbly. Since his appointment, the men in blue are yet to lose a white-ball series on home soil. The magnificent streak of victories kicked off with defeating New Zealand last year. The team then went on to outclass two-time world champions West Indies while Sri Lanka is the latest side to get defeated.

The pathbreaking decisions of the selectors to change India’s leadership is yielding positive results and the new skipper is garnering praise for his exceptional captaincy. India on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets to register their 11th consecutive win in the shortest format while Rohit had his 15th triumph as captain of the Men in Blue.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded the Indian captain for taking the team to newer heights in every tournament. He took to Twitter on Sunday and said every move made by Rohit is a ‘masterstroke’.

“Be careful to shake hands with Rohit Sharma these days. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotation of players, bowling changed. Every move, a master stroke," Kaif tweeted.

Rohit, known for having a tactical mindset, has shown remarkable leadership skills on the field. Be it making surprising changes in the bowling attack or experimenting with the batting order, the Mumbai cricketer has impressed one and all with his wisdom.

With an unassailable 2-0 win, the team is likely to test its bench strength in the final game on Sunday. When asked about the combination for the final T20I, he said, “We’ll sit down tomorrow, see what we can do (on any team changes), we have used 27 players so far, there could be more. When you win the series, there are guys who haven’t had the opportunities."

“Some of the guys will have to play Tests, we’ll have to look after everyone. It’s the sign of the times we’re in, it’s fine to look after physically, but it’s the mental thing that’s important as well. At the end of the day, we need to keep winning and keep positive vibes going through in the team," he concluded.

