ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between Aryan Club Women and Kalighat Club Women:The inaugural edition of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 features six teams namely East Bengal Club Women, Aryan Club Women, MD. Sporting Club Women, Rajasthan Club Women, Town Club Women, and Kalighat Club Women. The third match of the tournament will be played between Aryan Club Women and Kalighat Club Women at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 08, Tuesday.

Aryan Club Women were up against East Bengal Club Women in the opening match of the tournament. The team delivered an under-par performance as they could score only 62 runs while chasing a total of 98 runs.

Advertisement

Kalighat Club Women, on the other hand, will be unaware of the pitch behavior and playing conditions. The team has picked a decent squad and will hope to start the league with a victory on Tuesday. Ankita Mahato, Puja Adhikary, and Soumoshree Bhowmick are the players to watch out for from the Kalighat team.

>Ahead of the match between Aryan Club Women and Kalighat Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

>ARC-W vs KAC-W Telecast

ARC-W vs KAC-W match will not be telecasted in India.

>ARC-W vs KAC-W Live Streaming

The Aryan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>ARC-W vs KAC-W Match Details

The Aryan Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 08, Tuesday.

>ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Ankita Mahato

Vice-Captain: Prativa Rana

>Suggested Playing XI for ARC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nisha Maji

Batters: VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Megha Ghosh, Ankita Mahato

All-rounders: Prativa Rana, Soumoshree Bhowmick

Bowlers: Pragati Prasad, Komal Jaiswal, Chandrima Ghosal, Sushmita Paul

>ARC-W vs KAC-W Probable XIs:

Aryan Club Women: Prativa Rana, Shahida Khatun, Hrishita Nidaldri Basu, VR Vanitha, Sasthi Mondal, Megha Ghosh, Ritika Pal, Jhumia Khatun, Chandrima Ghosal, Pragati Prasad, Komal Jaiswal

Kalighat Club Women: Mamata Kisku, Gouher Sultana (Captain), Ankita Mahato, Puja Adhikary, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Rajanya Maity, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Samayita Adhikari, Debjani Saha, Nisha Maji

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here