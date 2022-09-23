Arjun Tendulkar Bats At the Nets Under the Watchful Eyes of Yograj Singh

In Chandigarh to take part in the JP Atrey Memorial Cricket Tourney, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun took some time out and practiced with Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj at the DAV Academy. Arjun is all set to feature in the iconic cricket tournament which will see as many as 16 teams participating.

“Arjun Tendulkar (22-year-old left-arm pacer) will be playing in the tournament from the Goa Cricket Association side," Sushil Kapoor, Organiser of the tournament, said at a press conference earlier.

The participating teams include Goa Cricket Association, Players Academy XI Delhi, HPCA, JKCA, Minerva Cricket Academy, UTCA Chandigarh, Players XI Bihar, Baroda Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, PCA Colts and MPCA.

Meanwhile, Arjun was seen practicing at the nets alongside Yograj where the latter was seen giving some tips to Master Blaster’s son. Furthermore, the young all-rounder also took some time out and batted at length under the watcful eyes of Yograj.

“We have been able to eke out a 12 days playing time encompassing 31 matches in six venues with the help and support of Punjab Cricket Association management, Chandigarh UT Sports Department and Haryana Sports Department," convener of the tournament Vivek Atray said.

Over the years, the BCCI-recognised tournament has seen participation of more than 100 players who later have gone on to don the national colours.

Chander Shekhar, a former Punjab police DGP and chairman of the organising committee of the tournament, said the winners will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while the runners-up will get Rs 1 lakh.

There will be a man-of-the-match award for each game, he said.

The tournament will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, I S Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali, Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh, Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula and GMSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The finals will be played on October 3 at Mohali.

