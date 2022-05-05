Arjuna Ranatunga Comes Down Heavily on Sri Lankan Cricket Board, Calls it ‘Most Corrupt’

Things have not been pretty easy for Sri Lanka in recent times as the island nation is still trying to deal with the worst economic crisis since independence. Now, former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has lambasted the nation’s cricket board and called them as the “most corrupt institution in the country." He also feels that the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) “messed up everything" and the young talented cricketers “are managed very badly."

While talking about giving chances to young talents and building a team for the future, Ranatunga recalled how he went down the batting order to give Mahela Jayawardene a chance to bat at five.

“Nobody asked me to step down the order, especially after having won a World Cup as captain, but that’s what a good leader does," 58-year-old Ranatunga was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“When you play cricket, you think of tomorrow, not today. Now, everyone is after their own personal glory. And our cricket board is the most corrupt institution in the country. They have messed up everything. We produce several young talented cricketers, but they are managed very badly," the former World Cup-winning skipper said in Bengaluru where he was on a visit to the Karnataka Olympic Bhavan in the company of president K. Govindraj.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket named an 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Dimuth Karunaratne is set to lead the Sri Lanka Test team in the two-match series on the Bangladesh tour. The first red-ball game of the series is scheduled to kick off on May 15 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, in Chattogram. The second and final Test match will start on May 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka.

Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh Test

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Sumida Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya

After the completion of the Test series, Sri Lanka will host Australia for three T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches.

Earlier, this year, Sri Lanka cricket came to India to play three T20Is and two Test matches. And the visitors ended up losing all the five matches against the Indian team.

