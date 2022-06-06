Arjuna Ranatunga's Younger Brother Sentenced to 2 Years Imprisonment For Extortion

The younger brother of Sri Lanka’s legendary cricketer and the 1996 World Cup winning captain was on Monday sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment for extorting money by threatening a businessman.

The case against Urban Development Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, 55, was filed in 2015.

The High Court here convicted Prasanna and sentenced him to two years’ rigorous imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Also Read | Rohit, Kohli and Pujara Got to Find The Touch to Give India a Chance Against England: Brad Hogg

He was also ordered by the court to pay a fine of Rs 25 million (USD 69,061) rupees and another Rs one million (USD 2,762) as compensation to the businessman.

Advertisement

Prasanna’s wife, who was also a co-accused, was acquitted of charges.

He is the younger brother of the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga, under whose captaincy the island nation won the 1996 Cricket World Cup held in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here