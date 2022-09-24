'Arre Maine Credit Nahi Liya Sir...': Dinesh Karthik's Hilarious Response to a Query on Stealing Rohit Sharma's Thunder

The second T20I between India and Australia was trimmed down to an eight-overs-a-side affair but there was no drop in entertainment quotient with the players representing the two opponents putting up eye-catching performances. Australia captain Aaron Finch dazzled with his strokeplay before Matthew Wade provided the necessary power to help his team to a challenging total.

From India, it was Jasprit Bumrah who made his return after an injury layoff and cleaned up Finch with a searing yorker, a delivery that was applauded by his victim. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled superbly to finish with 2/13 from two overs when others around him went for plenty.

India captain Rohit Sharma was in red-hot form as he struck an unbeaten 46 off 20 to drive the chase and then Dinesh Karthik showed why he’s the team’s designated finisher, taking them over the line with a six and a four off the two deliveries he faced.

During a media interaction, Karthik was asked about how he felt on stealing Rohit’s thunder in just two deliveries.

Karthik smiled and replied, “Arre maine credit kuch nahi liya, sr. Rohit Sharma ne kamaal ka batting kiya (I haven’t taken any credit, Sir, Rohit batted superbly)."

Karthik then praised his captain for the manner in which he dealt with Australia’s world-class pace attack. “I just batted for two deliveries. Rohit was amazing, facing world-class bowlers on that kind of wicket and playing such shots wasn’t easy. That showed why Rohit is such a big player - not only in Indian cricket but in world cricket. His ability to play fast bowling is second to none in this world. That’s what makes him such a special batter," he said.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit lauded Karthik and revealed they were mulling over who to send to finish the game after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal.

" Glad DK could finish well. Been a while since he had some time in the middle. There was this thought if we should get Rishabh (Pant) in but I thought (Daniel) Sams is going to bowl off-cutters, so I thought let DK come in and he is playing that role anyway for us," Rohit said.

