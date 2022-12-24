'Arre Nahi Yaar, There's Nothing Like That': Mohammed Siraj Laughs Away Question on His Rivalry With Litton Das

Mohammed Siraj has been one of the top performers for India in their ongoing Test tour of Bangladesh with the pacer hitting the headlines with his bowling and antics. He has been involved in exchange with the Bangladesh batters and the crowd and seems to be developing a rivalry with Litton Das.

During the first Test, after Litton mocked Siraj after the India cricketer fired few words in his direction while completing his follow through. Off the next delivery, Litton was bowled and Siraj celebrated by copying his opponent’s reaction.

On Saturday, as Siraj dislodged Litton on 73, the 28-year-old celebrated animatedly but this time his focus was towards the crowd as he pretended to listen to them shout while shushing them with finger on lip celebration.

During a media interaction after the third day’s play ended, Siraj explained why he celebrated in that manner.

“Yeah because the crowd was shouting this and that. That’s why I did that otherwise I don’t. When I trapped Taskin (Ahmed) lbw and was walking back (Taskin overturned the on-field decision using DRS), people kept saying something or the other so that’s why did it," Siraj said.

When asked about his rivalry with Litton, he replied, “Nothing. Aisa kuch nahi hai yaar (There’s nothing like that buddy). It’s a gentleman’s game.

Siraj was further asked that since Litton has now an IPL deal, will their rivalry be seen in the T20 leahue as well, he said, Arre nahi yaar. Ek fast bowler ko rehta hai thoda chit hat kare batsman ke saath, uska focus thoda hate, wo mujhe kuch bole. So aisa kuch nahi hai, koi rivalry nahi hai (There’s nothing like that. A fast bowler always wants to have a little chit-chat with the batsman to impact their focus. There’s no rivalry between us). It’s just a little fun."

Tempers flared when India Virat Kohli charged towards Bangladesh players who were celebrating his dismissal late in the third session of the days play with Shakib Al Hasan and the two on-field umpires pacifying the batter.

“To be honest, I was taking ice bath when it happened. So I don’t know anything about it," Siraj said of the incident.

