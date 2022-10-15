ArrestKohli Trends after Virat Fan Murders Rohit Sharma Supporter in Tamil Nadu

Twitter was abuzz on Saturday morning with the hashtag ‘#ArrestKohli’ trending since morning, which is reference to an incident from Tamil Nadu as a 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. Police said he had allegedly killed his friend after a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

The incident involves cricket fans S Dharmaraj, who has been accused of killing 24-year-old P Vignesh, and both hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter," Keelapalur police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot," officials said.

Police later confirmed that Vignesh and Dharmaraj were discussing cricket in an open area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur, on Tuesday night, when the latter attackd the former with a bottle and cricket bat.

Police said that Vignesh, who had completed ITI, was awaiting a job visa to fly to Singapore and Dharmaraj was later remanded in judicial custody.

A group of workers who were on their way to the SIDCO factory spotted Vignesh’s body the next morning and alerted the local police.

