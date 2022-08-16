ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team Prediction: Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Krefeld 2022 Match 7, August 16, Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld, 4:30 pm IST

ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ARS vs GSB ECS Krefeld 2022 match 7 between Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star: Match number seven of the ECS Krefeld 2022 will pit Aachen Rising Stars against Golden Star on Tuesday, August 16. The match will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 4:30 pm IST.

Aachen Rising Stars have stumbled in their last two encounters after securing a resounding win in their season opener. They are currently in the third spot in the table with 3 points. Skipper Mubashar Inayat and his side will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the next matchup. Openers Varun Reddy and Tauqeer Khan will be the top two players to watch out for from the Rising stars.

The Golden Stars have had a similar start to their campaign, with a win and a loss in their two matches. The Golden Stars have some prominent players like Leela Gurugubelli and Pavankumar Tokachichu in their arsenal. If they find their feet, the Stars will be one of the contenders for the title.

Advertisement

It will be an enthralling fixture as both sides will want to secure a crucial victory on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star; here is everything you need to know:

ARS vs GSB Telecast

The match between Aachen Rising Stars and Golden Star will not be telecast in India.

ARS vs GSB Live Streaming

The match between Aachen Rising Stars and Golden Star will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ARS vs GSB Match Details

The ARS vs GSB match will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Tuesday, August 16 at 4:30 pm IST.

ARS vs GSB Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Leela Gurugubelli

Vice-Captain: Adeeb Asgher

Suggested Playing XI for ARS vs GSB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Paritosh Bairagi, Akhil Sugathan

Batsmen: Varun Reddy, Adeeb Sheeraz, Leela Gurugubelli

All-rounders: Zainul Hassan, Adeeb Asgher, Salahuddin Mirza

Bowlers: Vijeesh Saraswathi, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman

Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star Possible Starting XI:

Aachen Rising Stars Predicted Starting Line-up: Varun Reddy, Tauqeer Khan, Akhil Sugathan(wk), Dhaval Goyani, Dipankar Banerjee, Usama Ali, Zainul Hassan, Ejaz Hashmi, Mubashar Inayat(c), Vijeesh Saraswathi, Fahad Khan

Golden Star Predicted Starting Line-up: Adeeb Sheeraz, Leela Gurugubelli, Pavankumar Tokachichu, Paritosh Bairagi (wk), Salahuddin Mirza, Adeeb Asgher (c), Guri Singh, Harsha Parupalli, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here