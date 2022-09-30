Team India is all set to play their second T20I match in Guwahati against South Africa for which they have already left Kerala. In a video that was shared by the BCCI, both the match-winning bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar were seen cutting the cake together after arrival from the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Arshdeep and Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav’s little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International. The video shows Team India players boarding their bus for the airport from where they took a flight to Assam where they will play their second match. Both the teams were seen mingling with each other at the airport with Dinesh Karthik and Quinton de Kock were seen talking to each other.

The video also shows a jampacked Guwahati airport where the officials and passengers alike are waiting to wave to the Indian team.

Earlier in Thiruvananthapuram A target of 107 on a pitch with underlying moisture and more than waist high bounce at times was a struggle before Suryakumar (50 not out in 33 balls) released the pressure created by KL Rahul (51 not out, 56 balls) as India won the game in 16.4 overs to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

The second match will be played in Guwahati on Sunday followed by Indore on Tuesday.

The pitch that former India head coach Ravi Shastri on air termed “not ideal for T20 cricket" had batters of both teams finding it difficult to cope with both pace and movement.

It was Arshdeep (3/32) and Chahar (2/24), who basically clinched the issue for India within first 15 deliveries of the start after skipper Rohit Sharma called it right at the toss. Once South Africa were reeling at 9/5 in 2.3 overs, the game as a contest was over and 106/8 even on a difficult track was a sub-par score.

The South Africans did bowl their heart out in defence.

