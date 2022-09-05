IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh Abused Heavily for Dropped Catch as the Ugly Side of Social Media Trolls Flare Up

Arshdeep Singh became the top trend on social media after he dropped a sitter in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at a very crucial juncture of the match. Asif Ali made most of the opportunity and helped India beat Pakistan by five wickets.

Last Sunday, Pakistan lost to India in the league stages, but they bounced back to start the Super4 stage with a win. Arshdeep, who bowled the final over conceded 27 runs from his 3.5 overs, and had the best economy rate among Indian bowlers, barring Ravi Bishnoi, but his dropped catch in the 18th over off Ali, who at that point in time had not even opened his account, at short third man proved to the game changer. Pakistan rode on the luck to ransack 19 runs off the penultimate over to get their noses ahead.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses His Cool After Arshdeep Singh Drops Sitter Which Cost India The Match vs Pakistan

Advertisement

Arshdeep bowled the final over with seven runs required, and bowled pretty well, eventually removing Ali, but it was too late in the piece as Pakistan won with two balls remaining. The win was set up by Mohammad Rizwan (71) and the hard-hitting Mohammad Nawaz (42) who took on the Indian bowling in the middle overs. For India, only Bishnoi managed an economy of under seven, while the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal went for over 10 runs per over.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

However, Arshdeep bore the brunt of the angry Indian fans when many blamed him for the loss and even went on to abuse him and his family on various social media platforms. News18 is refraining from adding the distasteful comments in this article, but the young pacer did find support from a few social media users as well.

Former India cricketer, Harbhajan Singh also came out in support of the young left-arm pacer.

Advertisement

Arshdeep finished with a spell of 3.5-0-27-1.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here