HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARSHDEEP SINGH: Arshdeep Singh made his debut in international cricket in July 2022 and in just seven months the left-arm pacer has emerged as one of Team India’s most dependable bowling option. Arshdeep’s disciplined bowling and composure in the death have helped him in becoming a vital figure in the Indian pace attack.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Arshdeep was roped in by the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) franchise ahead of the 2019 season. It did not take too long for him to excel in the domestic T20 franchise tournament. In his debut match, Arshdeep picked up two wickets to guide Kings XI Punjab to a 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

As Arshdeep Singh celebrates his 24th birthday today, it is time to take a look at his top bowling performances:

4/37 vs New Zealand, 2022

Arshdeep Singh registered his best bowling figures in T20I cricket during the third match against New Zealand in November 2022. Arshdeep had picked up four wickets after conceding 37 runs in his four overs in the game.

3/12 vs West Indies, 2022

In T20Is, Arshdeep had exhibited another tremendous performance during the fourth fixture of the series against West Indies in August 2022. Arshdeep scripted sensational figures of 3/12 to bundle out the Caribbean opponents for a total of 132. Team India had won the game by a comfortable margin of 59 runs.

5/33 vs Tripura, 2022

In first-class cricket, Arshdeep recorded his best figures against Tripura during a Ranji Trophy fixture in March 2022. He had scalped five wickets in the second innings after giving away just 33 runs.

5/32 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2021

Arshdeep’s best bowling figures in IPL occurred in the 2021 season during a match against Rajasthan Royals. The Punjab Kings pacer had picked up five wickets in the game after conceding 32 runs in his four overs. However, Arshdeep’s brilliance had gone in vain as Rajasthan Royals won the thrilling contest by two runs.

3/23 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2020

In the IPL 2022 season, Arshdeep had posted superb figures of 3/23 to bowl out Sunrisers Hyderabad for a meagre total of 114. Arshdeep’s brilliance with the ball guided Punjab Kings to a 12-run win in the contest.

