Arun Dhumal On Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Debate: 'This Wasn't There Before Social Media'

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma is probably one of the biggest conspiracy theories in Indian cricket. Since the day Kohli left his job, social media has been abuzz about how BCCI and cricket journalists are favoring the Mumbai cricketer in order to bring down Kohli. Fans, especially on Twitter, have given them a specific name: ‘The Mumbai lobby.’ The lobby has journalists, BCCI office bearers and of course anyone who has tweeted in favor of Rohit’s captaincy which is day by day getting better with time. 19 consecutive wins in T20 cricket is just a case in point.

But the story goes back to September 2018 when it was alleged that Rohit Sharma has unfollowed Kohli on Instagram. The authenticity of that claim is still being verified as of writing this report. Nonetheless, Rohit vs Virat soon became the thing which continues to polarize the Indian fans. When senior journalist Vimal Kumar cited this interesting phenomenon to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, his reply was even more interesting.

“See, we never thought about it. This is the passion of cricket fans which drives them. When you are connected to this sport with that passion, then you are going to say all those things. And social media is such a medium that you can say anything about anyone. Be it Politicians or judiciary or the executive. And this wasn’t there during the days of the traditional media," he told him during an interaction on his Youtube channel.

“There is no bar on social media and that’s why it is coming out even more. But it has always been there. We used to hear earlier back in our days how things are heating up between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. Sometimes, it was between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. So social media just amplifies these things and we think this is something big. But this is just love and passion of fans," he added.

Furthermore, when he was asked about the conspiracy theories regarding how Virat Kohli was dropped from the Indian team, he retorted that no one could have misbehaved with Kohli as he is not a ‘simple’ player.

“See… as far as Virat is concerned, he is not a simple player. He is a great and his contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled. It is outstanding. So, such conversations (board is trying to sideline Kohli) keep taking place in the media and it does not affect us. We want that he returns to form soon, and as far as team selection is concerned, we leave it to selectors. It is their call as to how they want to go about it."

He revealed that quitting captaincy was purely a personal call made by Kohli himself.

“As far as the issue of captaincy is concerned, it was his call. He decided that mujhe ab nahi karni hai captaincy (that I don’t want to captain). It is possible that someone feels it’s best to do it after the World Cup but that is their point of view. But he wanted to quit, and it was purely his decision. And we respected it. See he has contributed so much to Indian cricket that everyone in the cricket board respects him. We would like to see Virat in action on the ground," added Dhumal.

