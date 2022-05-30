Home » Cricket Home » News » As Gujrat Titans Lift IPL, Rahul Tewatia Tells What His Goal Along Was

As Gujrat Titans Lift IPL, Rahul Tewatia Tells What His Goal Along Was

Rahul played 16 matches in the 15th season during which his highest personal score was 43 not out.
In a conversation with Harsha Bhogle, Rahul Tewatia talks about his goals when he is on the field.

Cricketnext Staff| Local News Desk
Updated: May 30, 2022, 12:55 IST

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia scored 217 runs in 16 matches of the IPL 2022 and was instrumental in the Gujarat Titans’ title victory. In a conversation with commentator Harsha Bhogle, he said, “I may not know about the party of the night, but I am probably not going to sleep tonight."

In the 15th season of IPL, Tewatia looked very happy gaining recognition as the team’s champion. According to him, his plan all along was to make the team champion. Gujrat won the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final match wherein Tewatia did not get a chance to bat or bowl.

When asked about his goal Tewatia replied, “In an interview, someone asked me what my goal is. I said that my personal goal is nothing. A team is only the team to win. The new team has come and now I will play with the new team. If we win the trophy, what can be better than that. And the party of the night is not known, but today I may not sleep."

According to Tewatia, “After the auction, people said that there were fewer batsmen in our team and we didn’t have a lot of experience. But we have won this season and the confidence that our franchise, David Miller and Hardik Bhai have shown in me has been worth it. I think there is nothing left to say now because we have won the trophy."

Rahul played 16 matches in the 15th season during which his highest personal score was 43 not out. He hit a total of 22 fours and 9 sixes this season. In the final, which was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujrat restricted Rajasthan to a score of 130 and chased the total with 11 balls to spare.

