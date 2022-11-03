As Soon as I Knew The World Cup Was in Australia, I Was Grinning From Ear to Ear: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of international cricket. One of the hallmarks of a great batter is that he should score runs overseas and not just in home conditions.

Kohli has exactly done that in his glorious career.

The star India batter has scored runs all over the world and has excelled in some of the toughest batting conditions in England, South Africa and West Indies.

Kohli though seems to have formed a special connection with Australian conditions.

He somehow reserves his best when he is playing in Australia and transforms into a run-machine Down Under. Therefore, it was not actually surprising to see him surpass Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to become India’s all-time leading run-getter in Australia on Wednesday.

The former India skipper achieved this remarkable feat during a T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on November 2.

In 84 innings, Tendulkar scored 3,300 runs at an average of 42.85 on Australian soil. Kohli has now notched 3,350 runs in 68 innings at an excellent average of 56.77 in Australia.

When it comes to a particular venue he seems to love Adelaide. Across 14 international innings at the Adelaide Oval, Kohli has bagged 907 runs at a mind-boggling average of 75.58.

Kohli’s prowess in Australian conditions, particularly in Adelaide, was on full display during India’s Super 12 clash against Bangladesh. Kohli scored an outstanding 64* off just 44 balls as he anchored the Indian innings that was wobbled by the early dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma.

India’s talisman gushed about his love affair with Australia after guiding his team to an impressive victory in the crucial match against Bangladesh.

While receiving his Player of the Match award, Kohli opened up on his special relationship with Australia.

“As soon as I knew the World Cup was in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. I knew good cricketing shots would be the key. I knew the kind of experience and game awareness of having played in Australia will come in handy for the team. I absolutely love playing on this ground. Right from the nets at the back, as soon as I enter, it makes me feel at home. That knock at the MCG (vs Pakistan) was meant to be, but when I come here, it’s like I’m meant to come to Adelaide and enjoy my batting," Kohli said.

