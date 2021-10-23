AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women: In the 14th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Adelaide Strikers Women will be locking horns with Brisbane Heat Women. The encounter will be played at the Invermay Park in Launceston on October 24, Sunday at 4:45 AM IST.

Early in the T20 Championship, Adelaide Strikers Women have established themselves as the most dangerous team of the WBBL 2021. The team had a blistering start to the league as they won both their opening games against Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women. Adelaide Strikers’ last match against the Hobart Hurricanes was washed out due to rain. With five points to their credit, Adelaide are currently atop the standings.

Brisbane Heat Women succumbed to a poor start in the 20-over competition as they lost a nail-biting thriller to Perth Scorchers Women in Super Over. Brisbane made a comeback in their next game as they defeated the same team by 59 runs.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AS-W vs BH-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women game in India.

>AS-W vs BH-W Live Streaming

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>AS-W vs BH-W Match Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will go up against Brisbane Heat Women at the Invermay Park in Launceston at 4:45 AM IST on October 24, Sunday.

>AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dane van Niekerk

Vice-Captain- Jess Jonassen

>Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Georgia Redmayne, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Mikalya Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock, Sarah Coyte

>AS-W vs BH-W Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers Women: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Laura Kimmince, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Georgia Voll, Mikalya Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (C)

