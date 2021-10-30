AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 31, 7:55 AM IST

>AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women: In the 26th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Adelaide Strikers Women will be locking horns with Melbourne Renegades Women. The encounter will be played at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on October 31, Sunday at 7:55 AM IST. Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have produced decent performances in the competition so far and are deemed as the favorites to qualify for the second stage of the competition.

Adelaide Strikers Women are third in the points table with two victories under their belt from four league matches. Strikers got off to a splendid start in the competition as they scripted back-to-back to victories. However, the team registered their first loss in their last game against Brisbane Heat by five runs. Strikers will be hoping to forget the previous outing and continue the good ride in the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, have seven points to their name. The team has won three matches while losing just one game to occupy second place in the points table. Melbourne Renegades are on a two-match winning streak and they will be eager to make it three on Sunday.

>Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AS-W vs MR-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game in India.

>AS-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match on the Sony LIV app and website.

>AS-W vs MR-W Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match will be played at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth at 7:55 AM IST on October 31, Sunday.

>AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain- Jemimah Rodrigues

>Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josephine Dooley, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling, Sarah Coyte

>AS-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

>Adelaide Strikers Women: Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington

>Melbourne Renegades Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Holly Ferling, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson

