AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's Women’s Big Bash League 2022 AS-W vs MS-W match, November 2, 10:00 am IST

AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women: In another enthralling Women’s Big Bash League clash, the Adelaide Strikers Women will be up against the Melbourne Stars Women at Blacktown International Sports Park in Sydney on Wednesday, November 2.

The Adelaide Strikers are on a four-match winning streak after losing their first two encounters of the tournament. They have now risen to the third spot in the league with the women dishing out some impeccable performances. Laura Wolvaardt has been doing the bulk of the scoring for the side while Darcie Brown has been the pick of the bowlers. Strikers will hope to continue their dominant run in the contest.

On the contrary, the Melbourne Stars have not had the best of starts in the tournament. They ended a three-match losing streak in their last encounter against Melbourne renegades Women. Skipper Nicole Faltum and her women will be desperate to turn their season around and string some match-needed wins to stay in the contest.

Watch out for some high-octane action when these two sides clash on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars Women and the Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

AS-W vs MS-W Telecast

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

AS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AS-W vs MS-W Match Details

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at the Blacktown International Sports Park in Sydney, on Wednesday, November 2, at 10:00 am IST.

AS-W vs MS-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Alice Capsey

Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tegan McPharlin, Lauren Winfield

Batsmen: Laura Wolvaardt, Nicole Faltum, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Day, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women Possible Starting XI:

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Tegan McPharlin (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Deandra Dottin, Tahlia McGrath (c), Madeline Penna, Ella Wilson, Anesu Mushangwe, Darcie Brown, Jemma Barsby

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Lauren Winfield (wk), Nicole Faltum (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Sophie Reid, Olivia Henry, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here