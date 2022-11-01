AS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women WBBL live

Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the riveting match 26 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Adelaide Strikers will be the overwhelming favourites to triumph against Melbourne Stars Women.

They are on a four-match winning streak and a win would consolidate their decent position on the points table. If Adelaide Strikers win against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers lose their match at the same venue on Wednesday, Tahlia McGrath and Co will leapfrog to the top of the table. So there is plenty at stake for Adelaide Strikers. Meanwhile, time is running out for Melbourne Stars Women. They have had a disastrous campaign so far. A win against Adelaide Strikers can salvage their fledging campaign. Much will depend upon Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey. They will have to contribute with the bat if Melbourne Stars are to triumph against Adelaide Strikers.

Ahead of the blockbuster WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

What time will the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will begin at 10:00 am IST, on November 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XI:

AS-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, McPharlin, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

MS-W Predicted Playing Line-up:

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

