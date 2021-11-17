>AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women: Adelaide Strikers will face Perth Scorchers in their next match in the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The match will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on November 17, Wednesday at 5:00 am IST. This will be the second time that the two teams will play against each other. In the first match, it was Perth Scorchers who emerged victorious as they defeated Adelaide in the Super Over.

Adelaide Strikers are currently fourth in the points table. They have played 11 matches, winning six and losing four. Strikers have 13 points to their name and a victory on Wednesday can help the team climb to second place in the standings.

Perth Scorchers Women have also featured in the same number of matches as Adelaide Strikers. The team is placed a position above Strikers as they have won six games while losing just three. Perth’s last game against Sydney Thunder was washed out due to rain.

>Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

>AS-W vs PS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women game in India.

>AS-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

>AS-W vs PS-W Match Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will face Perth Scorchers Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide at 5:00 am IST on November 17, Wednesday.

>AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain- Tegan McPharlin

Suggested Playing XI for AS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Alana King, Lilly Mills, Sarah Coyte

>AS-W vs PS-W Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers Women: Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo

Perth Scorchers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dane van Niekerk, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Amanda-Jade Wellington

