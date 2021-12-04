ASC vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 2021 match between Assak CC and Soba Cricket Club:

The 18th match of MCA All Star T10 2021 will be played between Assak CC and Soba Cricket Club at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Saturday, December 4 at 4:30 pm IST.

Both sides lost their opening fixtures of the ongoing tournament. Tamco Warriors defeated Assak by seven wickets last Sunday, while Soba Cricket lost by 42 runs against Global Stars later in the day. Notably, both games were one-sided affairs and the two teams will look to enhance their performance in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Assak CC and Soba Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

ASC vs SBC Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Assak CC vs Soba Cricket Club match in India.

ASC vs SBC Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Assak CC vs Soba Cricket Club match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ASC vs SBC Match Details

Assak CC will be playing against Soba Cricket Club at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Saturday, December 4, at 4:30 pm IST.

ASC vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mohd Saufii Salim

>Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafiz Aslam

>Suggested Playing XI for ASC vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Hafiz Aslam

>Batters: Ahmad Sabri Idris, Zaim Salleh, Mohamad Wahab, Mohd Izwan Badrudin

>All-rounders: Rosman Zakaria, Mohd Saufii Salim, Salman Zahari,

>Bowlers: Amir Bedin, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Syariz Amir

>ASC vs SBC squads:

>Assak CC: Ahmad Aqil, Mohamad Latif, Mohamad Wahab, Mohd Izwan Badrudin, Muhammad Salihi, Zaim Salleh, Muhammad Amirul, Muhammad Faiq Haikal, Rosman Zakaria, Salman Zahari, Ahmad Salleh (WK), Amir Bedin, Mohamad Izzul, Mohd Shahrulnizam Yusof, Mohd Syahrul Ghani, Muhammad Azmi, Muhammad Razkhi

>Soba Cricket Club: Ahmad Sabri Idris, Amir Hamzah, Amirul Ehsan, Azrin Ahmad, Mohd Muzammil, Harfiz Hashim, Mohd Muazzam, Mohd Saufii Salim, Najib Nijar, Norshahrizat Nordin, Mohammad Hafiz Aslam (WK), Aminuddin Mohamed, Mohd Adlan Adnan, Muhammad Iqbal Azan, Syariz Amir

