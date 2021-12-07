Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs England Online And on TV

Cricket’s oldest rivalry takes the centrestage as opponents Australia and England clash against each other in a high-octane five-match Ashes 2021-22 series beginning December 8. The Ashes will be part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test commences on Wednesday at The Gabba in Brisbane and the is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM IST.

The hosts have not played Test cricket since January this year when they lost at home against India. Meanwhile, England had a tough run against India in their last Test assignement, in which they lost two out of the four games while playing at home. They are currently placed at the fifth spot out of seven teams in ICC World Test Championship points table.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins will lead the home team, he will be the 47th Test team captain on a full-time basis, replacing Tim Paine after his resignation last month. Batting mainstay Steve Smith will be Cummins’ deputy. Meanwhile, the Joe Root-led English side will try to get their campaign started on a positive note in their bid to regain the Ashes.

Advertisement

>Ashes 2021-22 1st Test Team News and Injury Update

James Anderson is out of the opening clash but not because of injury as England wan him to get ready for second Test.

>When will the Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test match start?

The first Ashes Test is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 8.

>Where will Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test match be played?

The 1st Test match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

>What time will the Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test match be played?

The match will commence from 05:30 AM IST.

>What TV channel Will broadcast the 1st Ashes Test match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) in India?

The Australia vs England Test series will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Advertisement

>How can I stream the Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test?

The Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>Australia vs England Test squads

>Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

>England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here