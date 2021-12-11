Ashes 2021-22: Alex Carey Shatters Rishabh Pant's Wicketkeeping Record on Test Debut

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey had a memorable Test debut after he went past India’s Rishabh Pant’s tally of most catches on Test debut. He became the first cricketer in men’s cricket to grab eight or more catches on Test debut.

Carey reached the feat in the morning session on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. The 30-year-old took the catch of Chris Woakes, who nicked Cameron Green’s delivery, folding England’s second innings on 297 runs.

The Australia wicketkeeper also went past the likes of England’s Chris Read and Australia’s Brian Taber, who had pouched seven catches each in their debut Test matches. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock registered nine dismissals in his first Test but had already played a game without keeping the wickets.

Besides Carey, veteran Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon also reached a huge milestone on Saturday. The latter became the 17th cricketer to bag 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. He is now only the third Australia bowler, after Shane Warner and Glenn McGrath, to have 400 scalps or more to his credit.

Earlier, Australia crushed England by nine wickets to win the first Ashes Test after lunch on day four. Needing just 20 runs, Australia cruised to the target in 5.1 overs when Marcus Harris square-drove Mark Wood for a boundary.

Australia will carry a 1-0 lead in the five-match series into the second Test, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

“A lot of things did go right. So someone was smiling at me. I’m really proud of everyone, I thought it was a really complete performance," said Pat Cummins, making his debut as Australia Test skipper.

