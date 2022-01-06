Ashes 2021-22: 'Are You Criticising My Captaincy?' Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali Spar On Live TV

Former England colleagues Moeen Ali and his ex-captain Alastair Cook got into a heated exchange that no one saw coming. Both were part of BT Sport’s coverage of the fourth Ashes Test and the conversation was about the rain-hit opening day in Sydney when things suddenly veered away as Ali said something which didn’t go down well with Sir Alastair.

Speaking on Joe Root, Ali said that his current skipper is more attached to his players. As it turned out, Cook soon turned confrontational after hearing the remarks. Ali was also in no mood to back off. “Rooty has more of an emotional attachment with the players, he spends more time with the players," Ali stated. “Are you just criticizing my captaincy?" Cook then asked the spinner to which he replied, “I am a little bit, yeah. They’re both very different, I did do better with the bat under Cooky but with the ball, I was better with Rooty."

Taken aback, Cook replied: “So you might criticize me but I’ve never dropped you, how many times did Rooty drop you?" Ali did not back down and had a reply to it. “That’s true but you also batted me from 1 to 9 in my first year of international cricket," he said.

Cook, Ali’s former skipper, didn’t see this coming and mentioned that he will not engage in the conversation furthermore. “I was giving you a chance; I couldn’t work whether you were a tail-ender or an opening batsman so I just to find the perfect role." >Ali then said that he did not have a conversation of this kind with Cook earlier, adding: “Just to go back to my point, Rooty was a little bit more involved with the players, in my opinion. Not that Cooky doesn’t care but I think Rooty is a bit more ‘arm over the shoulder’ kind of guy."

This did not go quite well with the former England skipper. He said, “I’m not sure I will take this anymore, I’ve just come back from a nice holiday and I’ve walked straight into Moeen Ali off his long run."

