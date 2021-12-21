Ashes 2021-22: Australia Include Pace Bowler Scott Boland in the Squad

Australia on Tuesday added a 16th member to their Ashes squad, selecting 32-year-old pace bowler Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test commencing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26.

Boland, who has so far played 14 ODIs and three T20I and is a prolific wicket-taker in Australian First-class cricket — 272 wickets in 79 games — is reportedly a cover for the bowling attack, which was hit by injury to Josh Hazlewood in the first Test and Covid-enforced isolation for Pat Cummins in the second Test.

The decision to add the uncapped Boland suggests that Cricket Australia (CA) has some fitness concerns over their fast bowlers, who have been England’s nemesis so far in the series.

Boland recently played for Australia A against England Lions and dismissed the touring side’s captain Alex Lees with the new ball.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner and Scott Boland.

