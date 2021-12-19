Australia is grappling with a fresh wave of Covid cases. Daily cases are emerging in Sydney and Brisbane, luckily the Ashes is taking place in Adelaide. Although Cricket Australia have put in level four protocols in place which prohibits players from venturing out or signing autographs for the fans, some concerning news came on Day 4 morning when a member of the broadcast crew was found positive for Covid-19. As it turned out, a journalist who interviewed England’s Dawid Malan after play on Saturday has tested positive as part of scheduled testing. “The Australian’s Peter Lalor reported a BBC staff member, who has not been identified, tested positive, creating chaos and uncertainty for attending media on Sunday," Fox Sports said.

“Sources said that as the journalist was wearing a mask and that there is no issue with Malan," the report added.

“We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive COVID result as part of their scheduled testing. SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts.

“In accordance with our pre-planning we undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required." The official handle of the state of South Australia tweeted this morning.

This comes on the back of some big development where Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second Ashes Test after he dined in a restaurant where a diner close by came out positive of Covid-19. Cummins was termed close contact and is now isolating in his Sydney residence.

>Australia in Full Control

England were staring down the barrel of another chastening defeat Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test at Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia’s first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out.

Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing. Stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith could have enforced the follow-on, but chose to rest his bowlers and send in the openers to turn the screw with two days left. They negotiated some 75 minutes for the loss of David Warner for 13, needlessly run out after a disastrous mix-up with Marcus Harris, who remains unbeaten on 21.

