Ashes 2021-22: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood Tests Positive For COVID-19

England head coach Chris Silverwood has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Silverwood is already in isolation for the past couple of days after being deemed a close contact to a person who has tested positive for the virus. He is currently asymptomatic and expected to stay in isolation until 8 January.

Apart from Silverwood, the touring party has so far registered seven positives — three support staff and four family members — since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday after the virus was first detected during the Boxing Day Test.

England fast bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning boss Darren Veness are reportedly among those in isolation.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | BBL 2021-22: Big Outbreak in Melbourne Stars Camp; Game Likely to Go Ahead

Former England batter Graham Thorpe will now have to work with a fielding and a wicketkeeping consultant, according to dailymail.co.uk on Sunday. The fourth Ashes Tests commences at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 5. Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

The Australian squad, however, is free of COVID-19 worries as all the players barring Travis Head - who is self-isolating in Melbourne - have returned negative tests.

International Cricket Council match referee David Boon, who has officiated at every Test so far, will also miss Sydney after he too tested positive.

>ALSO READ | ‘His Career Was Almost Over’: Ex-IND All-rounder Says Ashwin’s ODI Comeback Is Like Winning a ‘Lottery’

Silverwood’s absence is another major setback for England on a tour where little has gone right, suffering three heavy defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to ensure Australia retained the hallowed Ashes urn with two Tests still to play.

Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath has aloo tested positive for COVID-19, just three days before the Pink Test in Sydney. The Pink Test is played annually at the SCG in memory of McGrath’s late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer in 2008.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here