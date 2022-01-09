Ashes 2021-22: England's Great Escape Reminds R Sridhar of Ashwin-Vihari SCG Stand

The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England saw the latter escaping with a close draw, reminding India fielding coach R Sridhar of what had transpired at the same venue exactly a year ago. Back then, Ravi Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari snatched a draw for India to make sure that India head into Brisbane with the series levelled 1-1 where Rishabh Pant would play innings of his life to win it for the visitors.

Even on Sunday, England found themselves in a far worse place. They were chasing 388 and found themselves reduced to 270/9 with two overs to play. Courtesy of half-centuries from opener Zak Crawley (77) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (60), they had pushed the hosts really close. But Jack Leach was dismissed and that left the tail-enders to see off two more overs.

The pacers couldn’t bowl due to poor light and like Ashwin and Vihari, the England pacers managed to save the day and the game for their side.

Sridhar, while the game was heading to its culmination, tweeted: “"Can’t help but get nostalgic about this situation here at the @scg. @ECB_cricket could do with @ashwinravi99 & @Hanumavihari here," he wrote, adding a wink emoji.

England hung on for a gripping draw with just one wicket left to deny Australia a 4-0 series lead in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Sunday. Number 11 batsman James Anderson safely played out a tense final over from leg-spinner Steve Smith as England ended on 270 for nine in a heart-pumping finish.

It all came down to the last over of the Test with eight fielders crowding around the bat as Anderson fended off Smith’s spin. Australia had looked set to claim a thrilling victory when they claimed the ninth wicket with Smith having Jack Leach caught in the slips by David Warner for 26.

