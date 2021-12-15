Ashes 2021-22: Geoffrey Boycott Delivers Scathing Assessment of England’s Gabba Debacle

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has delivered a scathing assessment of Joe Root-led England’s nine-wicket loss at the hands of Australia in the Ashes opener at Gabba. The Englishmen suffered two batting collapses in Brisbane — first, they were bundled out for 147 runs. In the second innings, they were bowled out for 297 from a comfortable position of 223 for the loss of two wickets.

Root and Dawid Malan scored 80 plus runs but failed to take England to a respectable total due to lack of help from the other batters.

>Also Read: James Anderson in England Squad for 2nd Ashes Test

Advertisement

Boycott isn’t happy with Root’s post-match assessment of the game. “Hey, Joe! England have just been walloped by nine wickets so it isn’t a good time to be telling us that England are not far away from beating Australia," Boycott wrote in his latest column for the Telegraph.

Boycott also slammed England players for their poor show, saying that they looked “underdone." He even went on to suggest that the visiting team should have had played a few Test matches before the start of the Ashes.

Other than England’s dismal batting and bowling, Root’s decision to bat first on Gabba had also raised several eyebrows. To make matters worse, Root also decided to rest his two most experienced bowlers – James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the series opener.

>Also Read: McCullum Slams Root After Dismal Ashes Start

While Root’s decision to rest Anderson for rhe pink-ball Test is a tactical one, he could have played Broad, considering his record against Aussie opener David Warner.

Questioning Broad and Anderson’s omission from the first Test, Boycott said that the two should play in Adelaide or the England side should “move on without them".

Advertisement

The second Test between England and Australia will be played in Adelaide, from Thursday, December 16.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here