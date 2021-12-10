Ashes 2021-22: Here's What Happened Next When a Fan Proposed His Girlfriend on Day 3 at Gabba - WATCH

The third day of the first Ashes Test witnessed an Australian fan proposing to his girlfriend in the stands at the Gabba. The incident happened during the morning session on Friday and the video was shared on social media by Australia’s Channel Seven.

The couple – Rob and Nat – came to watch the action of the first Ashes Test on day three. Meanwhile, Rob kneeled down on one knee and asked Nat if she would marry him. For a moment, Nat was taken aback by the proposal but she said ‘yes’. Her agreement led to celebrations of hugs and kisses while the entire episode was caught on camera.

“She said yes! How good!": Channel 7 captioned the video.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan and Joe Root’s spirited fightback helped England close day three of first Ashes Test at The Gabba on a high as the tourists reached 220/2 at stumps, trailing by 58 runs.

>ALSO READ | AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 3 IN PICS: England Fight Back After Australia Take Healthy Lead

The 159-run partnership between Malan (80 not out) and Root (86 not out) has set the scene for an intriguing day four with eight wickets in hand. It was the day where England finally managed to claw their way back into the match after Australia took a lead of 278 runs.

The partnership grew in confidence and runs as England made 113 runs in the final session but did not lose a single wicket. Add to it, Root went past former skipper Michael Vaughan for most Test runs by an England player in a calendar year.

Advertisement

Earlier, Travis Head, resuming from his overnight score of 112, started off in his aggressive fashion on day three with a pull-through square leg off Chris Woakes. Starc gave him good company by smashing boundaries against Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood.

>(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here