Ashes 2021-22: 'Joe Root's Captaincy is The Opposite of Excellent Leadership'

England captain Joe Root continues to draw criticism for his tactics during the Ashes 2021-22 which his team currently trails 0-1 and is playing catch up in the ongoing second Test in Adelaide. Root has been criticised for his several questionable decisions including batting first in Gabba, his team selection, bowling changes among others.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is the latest to question his leadership skills, calling him “an excellent batter but a poor captain" in a column for ESPNcricinfo. He further called Root “an ordinary" and “unlucky captain" who fails to inspire his teammates when needed.

“What is the opposite definition of excellent leadership? There’s a good chance it can be summed up by Joe Root’s captaincy," Chappell wrote.

“Root is an excellent batter but a poor captain. “It would not be unfair to describe him as an ordinary and unlucky captain. Rarely do you find a long-term captain who is lacking in imagination but is also lucky. A fortunate captain is usually lucky because the players believe he is some kind of miracle-worker and things tend to work out because of the team’s belief," he added.

England collapsed in their first innings despite being in a promising position at one stage allowing Australia to set them a record target to chase in the day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval.

“It showed again at Adelaide Oval that misfortune follows Root’s team around. The England bowlers beat the bat regularly but had little to show for their honest toil. However, the England selectors’ tolerance of mediocrity was also on view when Jos Buttler, who is far from their best keeper, was again chosen and made yet more inexcusable blunders," Chappell wrote.

He questioned England’s team selection too.

“No amount of blustering bluff at press conferences can cover up for the selection mistakes that have been made by England," he said.

As per Chappell, the tourists needed to win the Adelaide Test if they wanted to bounce back in the series but they have lost the chance now. “Root had to find a way to be ahead in the Adelaide Test if England were to surge back into the series. Unfortunately, they again let the opportunity slip with some questionable bowling and even more negative tactics," he claimed.

