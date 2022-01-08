Ashes 2021-22: Jonny Bairstow Prime Example of England's Faulty Team Selections: David Lloyd

According to former England cricketer David Lloyd, Jonny Bairstow’s century in Sydney has taught the tourists a lesson in terms of selection. Lloyd also stated that England lost a trick by not taking on Nathan Lyon aggressively earlier. The tourists were in serious trouble at 36-4, but Bairstow hit his seventh Test century to help England reach the end of play 158 runs behind with three wickets in hand.

In his column for Daily Mail, Lloyd reflected on Bairstow’s hundred and highlighted the fact that he always had the potential but was not handled well. Bairstow persevered for two sessions and drew England back into the game with the assistance of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood. Lloyd also insisted that the team should have taken on Lyon aggressively starting from the Gabba Test.

He penned, “We have said time and again Jonny Bairstow has been hard done by and he showed the folly of much of England’s selection again at the SCG. He’s got seven Test hundreds now and this one was made in the toughest of conditions."

Lyon, in particular, had been the most uneconomical bowler in the first innings. Despite taking the key wicket of Ben Stokes, the off-spinner gave runs at a rate of 5.20. Lloyd opined that Australia should have gone for him from the start, exactly like Australia did with Jack Leach in Brisbane.

He commented, “It’s taken until the third day of the fourth Test on an indifferent pitch for England to find the right way to play Lyon. He’s gone for 71 in 12 overs with no maidens."

However, it seems like Bairstow is among England’s injury concerns for the fifth Ashes Test apart from Stokes and Jos Buttler. All three were injured during the fourth Test in Sydney, with Stokes awaiting scan results on a side issue and Buttler (left index finger) and Bairstow (right thumb) all fearing X-rays would reveal fractures.

