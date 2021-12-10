Ashes 2021-22: Missed Opportunities May Cost England Dearly, Feels Mike Atherton

Former England skipper Mike Atherton on Thursday highlighted how Joe Root-led outfit’s inability to cash in on the opportunities given to them by Australian batters in the first two sessions of Day 2 of the Ashes tournament opener came back to bite them in the last session. Atherton in his statement was referring to Travis Head’s onslaught during the evening session when he took England bowlers to cleanser.

After a weary start on Day 2, the visitors somehow managed to crawl their way back in the match post-tea session when the duo of Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson dismissed the trio of Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Green in rapid succession to leave the hosts reeling at 195/5.

Travis Head walked to bat at number 5 following the dismissal of former Aussie skipper Smith. The South Australian looked on from the other end as England bowlers suffocated Aussie batters and forced them to make errors. However, rather than getting intimated by it, the stylish 27-year-old decided to go after the England bowlers and forced them to play defensive. He went on to score a quickfire 95-ball-112 and in the process took the game away from the tourists.

“It really highlights the chances England missed earlier in the day because those chances meant it elongated the day. England became really weary in the last session," Atherton told Sky Sports Cricket.

The England bowlers were on the perfect line in the first two sessions and they should have dismissed Warner from the attack much earlier. Warner was given three opportunities during the match, the first one on when he was batting at 17 by Ben Stokes, whose ball was declared illegal after he knocked out Aussie opener’s wicket. After that, Rory Burns dropped Warner when he was at 48 and to make the matters worse a few balls later Haseeb Hameed missed a run-out chance.

Warner went on to score 94 runs off 176 balls to finish as Australia’s second-highest run-getter.

Riding on Head’s century and Warner’s 94, Australia went on to score 425 runs in their first innings, in reply to England’s 147. And, Atherton reckons that it would not be easy for England to make a comeback after letting Australia have over the 200-run lead in the first innings.

