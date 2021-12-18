Ashes 2021-22: Mitchell Starc Becomes First Bowler to Pick 50 Wickets in Day-Night Tests

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has achieved a massive feat on Saturday as he became the first player to pick 50 wickets in Day-Night Tests. Starc’s love affair with the pink ball continues as he claimed four wickets in the first innings of second Ashes Test against England. The left-arm seamer scripted history on his ninth Day-Night Test.

The 31-year-old dismissed Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad to enter the record books. The top four names in the list of most wickets in the Pink-Ball Test are all Australians. Mitchell Starc is followed by Josh Hazlewood (32 wickets in 7 matches), Nathan Lyon (32 wickets in 9* matches and Pat Cummins (26 wickets in 5 matches).

Starc ended the first innings with 4/37 in 16.1 overs as after achieving the history the humble pacer said that he got the luxury of playing most of the Day-Night matches at home.

“We’ve got a bit of a luxury of having played eight tests and (six) have been here," Starc said. “I don’t think I’ve nailed it. But we’ve all got a certain plan to it."

Starc also surpassed the Test wickets tally of Danish Kaneria (261), Joel Garner (259) and Jason Gillespie (259). The premium Aussie pacer has now 262 scalps under his kitty.

Gillespie also congratulated Starc for overtaking him in the wickets tally and said he is marching towards the 300 Test-wicket mark.

“Will raise a glass of wine tonight for Mitch. Well on his way to 300+ test wickets. He’s bowled very nicely. Always love watching him bowl. Congratulations mate! #Starc #TheAshes," Gillespie tweeted.

Meanwhile, Starc’s milestone in day-night Test matches has left Australia in command of the second Ashes Test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.

