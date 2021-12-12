Ashes 2021-22: 'Nothing Surprises Me About Gabba'-Michael Vaughan On First Test Debacle

Former captain Michael Vaughan has reacted to England’s tharshing in Brisbane where they lost the first Test by nine wickets. Vaughan, who led England to 2005 Ashes victory, said there has been a pattern with Joe Root side where they would increase expectations only to go down in a jiffy. As Vaughan mentioned, England batted well on day three to go 220/2 at Stumps, still trailing the hosts by 53 runs, giving hopes to Barmy Army of a comeback. But Australia broke the stand next morning, and the visitors imploded. Australia knocked off the winning runs with ease thanks to a huge first innings deficit. Vaughan said he wasn’t surprised.

“I thought that might happen. It happens a lot to this England side where you get a load of hope and, before you know it, you’re done and dusted quite quickly. Everything that’s happened this week just does not surprise me," commented Vaughan.

“You kind of have hope that things can be different and they’ll get it right because they’ve got so much talent in the team, but fundamentally against the best teams, this is what England do. If you look at it over the past few years, when they’ve played the better teams – Australia, India, New Zealand; it happened in the summer that we’ve just had, it happened against Australia in 2019 – this England side, they have horrendous sessions."

Earlier Joe Root had won the toss and opted to bat on a pitch with greenish tinge. They were all out for 147. In response, Travis Head’s 152 and half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (74) and David Warner (94) took their side to 425. In the second innings, England could only manage to score 297, despite Joe Root and Dawid Malan returning with scores of 89 and 82, respectively. Eventually, the hosts chased down their tiny target of 20 in 5.1 overs.

