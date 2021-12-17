Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting Accurately Predicts Cameron Green Dismissal | WATCH

Ricky Ponting has played the game for a long time and knows how things work. It was only last year, he had accurately predicted how Mitchell Starc will get Prithvi Shaw out. Exactly 12 months later, he was back at Adelaide and predicted another superb dismissal. Speaking on Air, he accurately predicted that Ben Stokes would bowl full to Aussie Cameron Green. The batter was having trouble planting his front foot which meant a short stride. Ponting said Stokes would square him by bowling full as a confused Green tried to save himself from getting LBW.

“Very distinct change of tactics for the new batsman Cameron Green. They will get a lot fuller and straighter, they will target his stumps. Have a look at how he sets up in his stance. He sets up with a very open front foot. That is generally a sign of someone who is very worried about getting LBW, doesn’t want to get their front foot too far across into the line of his stumps," Ponting said while commentating on the match for 7Cricket.

Minutes later, Stokes did exactly that and squared up Green. Later Ponting said Green must change his batting stance or it would prove fatal to his career. “Look how open his stance is, there is massive back and across movement. He is on or outside off stump with his backfoot and let us have a look at where his front foot goes. When he moves forward, he doesn’t ever get outside the line of his backfoot, which causes him to square up, that right hip is exposed and he is then playing across the line of the ball," said Ponting while analysing Green’s dismissal.

“So his bat is going from first slip down towards mid-on, coming across the line of the ball. It did straighten a fraction but it thumped into the stumps. He starts with an open stance, but when you make that back and accross movement, it exaggerates how open you actually are.

“If you are going to do that, start with a square stance, because when you move, you have actually squared your body back up again and you will be covering off stump. All that I see there with his setup and footwork pattern is that he is so worried and almost scared of getting out LBW that it is all that he can think about," said Ponting.

