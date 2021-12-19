Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has hit back at Kevin Pietersen over his remarks on Nathan Lyon. Pietersen had slammed English batters for not taking the attack to the offie as he was ‘someone with zero variations.’ “Can someone please smack Lyon? FFS! Off-spinner with zero variations and bowling on world cricket’s flattest road!" Pietersen tweeted.

Reacting to KP, Ponting reminded the SA born English cricketer of Lyon’s Test stats. He also reminded ‘Kev’ of his own record against the spinner. “400 Test wickets, Kev. Lyon to Pietersen. Lyon got him four times for 163 runs and at the Adelaide Oval, the world‘s flattest cricket wicket, Kevin Pietersen, none for 14 off 23 balls with 15 dots and only one boundary. Come on, Kev."

Nathan Lyon earlier in Brisbane became the 17th bowler to pick up 400 wickets. He is currently Lyon is currently third in the list of all-time highest wicket-taker for the Aussies in the longest format.

“I wonder if Kev’s still watching. The GOAT’s just taken another one. This is high-class bowling, pushed him back. They left the field open on the off-side, inside edge back on the stumps. This is off-spin of the highest class," Ponting said.

>Australia in Full Control

England were staring down the barrel of another chastening defeat Saturday, dismissed for 236 then forced to watch as Australia batted again and stretched their lead in the day-night second Ashes Test at Adelaide. Joe Root and Dawid Malan had survived the opening session of day three unscathed, building a 128-run stand as they chased Australia’s first-innings 473 for nine declared. But it all came crashing down after the dinner break with both players removed in quick succession, Root for 62 and Malan for 80, sparking a collapse that saw England slump from 150 for two to 236 all out.

Making matters worse, they did so against a second-string attack with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both missing. Stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith could have enforced the follow-on, but chose to rest his bowlers and send in the openers to turn the screw with two days left. They negotiated some 75 minutes for the loss of David Warner for 13, needlessly run out after a disastrous mix-up with Marcus Harris, who remains unbeaten on 21.

