Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting Staggered at Decision to Leave Out Anderson and Broad

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting claimed that he was ‘staggered’ by the news. After Australia’s dismal first innings score of just 147, England decided to leave both James Anderson and Stuart Broad out of their Ashes opener against them. The first Test, at the Gabba in Brisbane, was won by Australia by nine wickets. Talking about Broad and Anderson, the former Australia skipper said: “I can’t see why they would have left them (Broad and Anderson) out if they weren’t just getting them prepped and ready for Adelaide."

The circumstances at Gabba, according to Ponting, were designed for the seasoned combo Anderson and Broad to wreak havoc on Australia. If Anderson and Broad had been in that team with Ollie Robinson or Chris Woakes, there would have been three players who would have devoured those conditions,’ Ponting told cricket.com.au. “I’m still staggered to this point now. If Stuart Broad and James Anderson are not better bowlers in Australia than Chris Woakes, then I’m not here. One of those two had to play."

Advertisement

Australia thrashed England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, with Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head among the top performers. Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) were quick to chase down the total, 20 runs, and the hosts won in 5.1 overs. On Day 4, Australia drew closer to win over England with wickets from Lyon and Cummins. England were bowled out for 297, leaving Australia with a 20-run target to win the Gabba Test.

Despite England’s humiliating defeat in Brisbane, captain Joe Root defended the omission of senior spinners James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Root, on the other hand, thinks he would not have done anything differently in Brisbane ahead of his preparations for Adelaide. “I look back on the toss – I think it was the right decision. We just didn’t play well enough in the first innings," said the skipper. He added, “In terms of selection, we could have gone a different way – we wanted variety in our attack, we wanted different ways of changing the pace of things."

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here