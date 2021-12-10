Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting Suggests An Alternative to Injured David Warner for Second Test

Australia find themselves in a position of dominance against England in the first Ashes Test. So much so that, Warner’s injury might not bother the team management. The explosive opener was hit on the rib cage off Ben Stokes. All in all, he was hit twice, and there is a possibility that he might not bat in the second Test match. Let’s not forget that he didn’t take the field on Day 3 at the Gabba. Meanwhile former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting has an alternative. Usman Khawaja.

>Also Read | David Malan Scores 80 At The Gabba, Then Reveals: ‘Thought Will Never Play a Test Again’

Advertisement

“If Warner can’t play, I think it’s probably Khawaja that goes in and open the batting. Although he hasn’t done it the last couple of years for Queensland, he’s done it for Australia before. He’s obviously in really good form, so I think that’s probably the way to go. I think he is experienced enough but the fact he hasn’t done it for a while would be a concern," said Ponting as quoted by cricket.com.au. Meanwhile, Ponting added that Warner not fielding at all on day 3 is a cause for worry.

“It’s a worry that he’s not out there at all. We’ll have a better idea when he bats or if he bats at all in the second innings. I noticed that after he got hit, he came out after one of the breaks and you could see that he had a little (chest) guard over that area. I got a bit worried about it then because I’ve never seen him with a chest guard on before."

>Also Read | Ashes 2021-22: Missed Opportunities May Cost England Dearly, Feels Mike Atherton

Advertisement

“Even if it’s just bruising, I would think that he’d be out there fielding, so there might be a bit more to it than what we’re hearing," Ponting added.

The visitors who were all out for a paltry 147 in the first innings, had to endure Warner’s wrath as Australia posted a stiff score of 425. However, they fought back in the second essay with the score reading 220/2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here