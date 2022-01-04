Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad Replaces Ollie Robinson as England Announce Playing XI for Sydney Test

Joe Root-led England on Tuesday announced their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, which commences at the Sydney Ground on January 5. The visitors didn’t alter the batting line-up but made a major in the pace attack. Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad returns to the line-up and replaces Ollie Robinson, who is the highest wicket-taker for England in the ongoing series.

According to cricket.com.au, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe on Tuesday confirmed that both Robinson and Chris Woakes are currently nursing shoulder niggles. He also added that both Broad and Ben Stokes have points to prove at the SCG.

Robinson’s unavailability has opened the door for Broad who will join the likes of James Anderson and Mark Wood to form a formidable pace bowling unit.

On the other hand, no changes were made in the batting line-up that was bundled out for a paltry 68 in England’s second innings in the Boxing Day Test, handing a 3-0 series win to the Aussies.

Meanwhile, Australia have also announced their line-up for the Sydney Test. They made a forced change with Usman Khawaja replacing Travis Head, who was tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The hero of the Boxing Day Test – Scott Boland – has also retained his spot in the XI.

Home captain Pat Cummins has informed that Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson had gone through some bowling practice but weren’t fully fit.

Here are the playing XIs for the 4th Ashes Test:

>Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

>England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

