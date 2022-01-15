Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad Yells at Roving Camera; Reminds Fans of Virat Kohli

England pacer Stuart Broad did something in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test which made people take note as it resembled—sort of—what Virat Kohli did at Cape Town. Broad, as he was running in to bowl, saw the Rover (spider camera) moving which distracted the bowler. He stopped in his stride and screamed : ‘Stop moving the robot.’ This reminded fans of Virat Kohli who had targeted the home broadcasters Supersport while screaming at the stump mic just two days ago. Fans reacted soon, comparing Broad to Kohli. Some even suggested that likening Kohli to Broad may not be the best thing to do.

>…When Australians Were Caught on Camera’: Gilchrist Recalls Sandpapergate After Kohli’s Stump Mic Episode

Virat Kohli venting out his agony on South African broadcasters through stump mic has become one of the hottest issues in the cricketing world. A hawk-eye prediction, that showed an unusual bounce of the ball, gave Dean Elgar a life on the third day of the Cape Town Test but it left the Indian camp fuming.

Besides the Indian skipper, the likes of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal began to slam SuperSport – the official broadcaster of the series – right away and their words were clearly heard on the stump mic.

