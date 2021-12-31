Ashes 2021-22: Travis Head Ruled Out of SCG Test After Positive Covid Result

Australia batter Travis Head has tested positive for covid-19 and been put into isolation. Head. who is asymptomatic, will not travel with Australia’s Ashes squad to Sydney and remain in Melbourne with his partner as part of his seven-day isolation period.

Head thus becomes the first player from either Australia or England squad to be tested positive for the virus and has put the remainder of the Ashes 2021-22 in jeopardy. This comes a day after England head coach Chris Silverwood was forced to isolate after one of his family members tested positive for covid-19 and thus will not be available for the Sydney Test either.

“As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men’s Ashes Test in Hobart."

“We are grateful to our exceptional medical staff for all the work they have done throughout this series and we will continue to work with and support the players, their families and staff from both teams," the spokesperson added.

Usman Khawaja, already part of Australia squad, will be the most likely to replace Head. Cricket Australia though has called up Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis as cover in the eventuality of more players returning positive results.

As per reports, the Australian team’s departure from Melbourne to Sydney has been delayed with CA calling up replacements.

On Friday, match referee David Boon also tested positive and will not be part of the Sydney Test that starts from January 5. He has been replaced by Steve Bernard.

