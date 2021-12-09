Ashes 2021: Stokes’ No-Ball Gives Life To Warner, Umpire Misses to Check All-rounder’s Overstepping - WATCH

The second day of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane witnessed a bizarre incident that highlighted a huge mistake committed by the third umpire. Ben Stokes, who returned to the field after a long break, overstepped four times on the trot in his opening over. However, the TV umpire didn’t notice it until the all-rounder managed to knock over Australia opener David Warner for 17.

It was the 12th over when Stokes bowled an amazing inswinger while Warner was late on his defence. The ball deflected off the pads and went on to dismantle the woodwork. While the English began celebrating the moment, the on-field umpires asked the Aussie opener to wait for a while until they check if the delivery was fair.

The replay showed that Stokes had overstepped and Warner got a life.

After the incident, it was learned that Stokes overstepped in the last three deliveries as well but the third umpire didn’t pick it. Australia’s Channel Seven shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Each of Ben Stokes’ first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball."

As per the ICC rule, the third umpire has to keep a track of a bowlers’ overstepping off every delivery and not just the wicket balls.

“21.5.2 the bowler’s front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised - on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in clause 21.5.1, and - behind the popping crease. The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler’s front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler’s end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No ball. See clause 41.8 (Bowling of deliberate front foot No ball)," the ICC rules read.

