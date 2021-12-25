Ashes 2021/22, Boxing Day Test: Playing XIs of Australia vs England 3rd Test

The third Test of the mega Ashes 2021-22 is all set to start from December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Australia are already 2-0 up in the five-match Test series and will look the seal the series at MCG. Joe Root and England are under a lot of pressure after back-to-back defeats. Those losses were characterised by batting collapses compounded by poor bowling and fielding with the visitors looking to stop the rot by shaking up the team.

Both teams have already announced their playing XIs as Australia have made a couple of changes. Jhye Richardson and Michael Nesser missed out after making their debut in Adelaide. While Scott Boland will get his Test debut after a much-awaited time.

While England have also announced their XI and ring in several changes. After strings of low scores, Rory Burns has been dropped for Zack Crawley, while Jonny Bairstow returned to the XI in place of Ollie Pope. After poor bowling efforts in Adelaide, England brought back Jack Leach and Mark Wood for Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

On the Australian side, they’ll be the favourites to win at the MCG and retain the Ashes, with only a historically docile MCG wicket seemingly in their way. The Ashes Test four years ago saw the now-retired Alastair Cook smash an unbeaten 244 across Day 2 and 3. Either side of Cook’s fifth and final Test double-ton, David Warner and Steve Smith also made hundreds, with the match ending in a tame draw.

Smith with the bat looked in good touch even with the burden of captaincy, making 93 in the first innings in Adelaide, complementing the work of David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (103), who also made a half-century in the second innings. The performance moved Labuschagne to the ICC Test No.1 ranking for batting.

>Australia vs England 3rd Test Playing XIs:

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

