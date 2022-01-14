Ashes 5th Test: Stuart Broad Castles Marnus Labuschagne in 'Weirdest' Way; Fans React | WATCH

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad got the better of Australia premier batter Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart. ICC no. 1 ranked Test batter Labuschagne got clean bowled in an unusual style just before the first session ended. Labuschagne shuffle across the off stump to glance the ball on the leg side but he got slipped in the crease and Broad had the middle stump knocked back with the batsman falling over on his knees.

Labuschagne was looking in good touch before losing his wicket in a bizarre way as he scored 44 runs off 53 balls after early departures of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith.

Advertisement

Cricket Australia posted the video of dismissal on their Twitter account and called it one of the weirdest ones.

Twitter had a field day after Labuschagne’s dismissal as fans across the globe reacted to that.

Advertisement

Australia were 85-4 at the break after England captain Joe Root won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat in overcast conditions and on a real green-top of a wicket.

Travis Head was not-out 31 and Cameron Green was on two at Bellerive Oval.

England, who have already lost the series, had Australia on the ropes at 12-3 after 10 overs, with Broad and Ollie Robinson almost unplayable in perfect bowling conditions.

They removed David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks and Usman Khawaja for six, and should have had Marnus Labuschagne for no score.

However, the game swung back towards Australia when Head and Labuschagne launched a revival, attacking change bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

Earlier, England made some changes into their XI as Sam Billings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson came into the side in place of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson and Jack Leach.

While Australia dropped Marcus Harris as Usman Khawaja opened the innings to make place for Travis Head in the middle-order.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here