There were too many speculations when the Gujarat Titans handed the captaincy to Hardik Pandya prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The all-rounder was coming back from an injury layoff and before that, he was struggling to regain his form. But once he stepped into the captain’s shoes, he emerged as a completely different player. He led the team by example and not just that, he was even bowling his full overs and scoring at a commendable strike rate. He ended the tournament with the trophy in his hand and then, there was no looking back.

The Indian team management showed faith in him and Pandya gave them positive results in return. Under his leadership, the team won in Ireland, New Zealand and also began the year 2023 with a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka at home. So far, India have won six T20Is, with one loss and one tied result.

On Saturday, the Pandya-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the final T20I in Rajkot by 91 runs to clinch the series 2-1. Speaking about his leadership journey at the post-match presser, the all-rounder credited Ashish Nehra, his head coach at Gujarat Titans, for adding ‘more value’ to his abilities as a skipper.

“I had never led in junior cricket either. When I was in the Under-16s, I had led Baroda. After that, everyone felt I should focus on my cricket, and since then I had not led. But what has been very important from Gujarat’s point of view is the kind of coach I worked with. Ashish Nehra made a big difference in my life," Pandya told reporters.

“We might be two different personalities, but when it comes to cricket, our mindset and thoughts are very similar. Because I was with him, it added more value to my captaincy and to get exactly what I know. I always had the awareness of the game but it was about getting that assurance. It was about kind of backing what I always knew already, so it has definitely helped me," he added.

India’s 91-run series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka was set up by 112 not out from Suryakumar Yadav, followed by a counter-attacking 36 from Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill making 46 and Axar Patel providing finishing touch with 21 not out for the hosts to make a mammoth 228/5.

