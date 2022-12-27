Ashok Sharma, Harish Singla and Harsh Gupta Re-appointed as Directors in AGM of DDCA

Ashok Sharma, Harish Singla and Harsh Gupta have been re-appointed by thumping majority as Directors for two years till 2024, in the Annual General Meeting of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the FY 2021-22, held on Tuesday, 27.12.2022 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. As per the orders of Hon’ble Ombudsman, the proceedings of the meeting were video-graphed, in the presence of the Independent observer and following Agendas were passed with majority:

Agenda No. 1, regarding appointment of Hon’ble Justice Indu Malhotra as DDCA Ombudsman.

Advertisement

Agenda No. 2, regarding Amendment to DDCA’s Articles of Association in terms of Order 14.09.2022 of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

Agenda No. 3, regarding acceptance of Financial Statement of the Company for the FY 2021-22.

Agenda No. 4, regarding Retirement of Directors as per the Article 17(3) of AOA and filling up of the arising vacancy by reappointment of retiring Directors. Agenda 6, regarding ratification of conduct & discipline regulations.

Since Agenda No. 4 was passed with a thumping Majority, Agenda No. 5- regarding holding of elections to fill up the arising vacancy on account of retirement by rotation, was not even required to be called.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here